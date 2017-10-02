Ivanka Trump, Kellyanne Conway to appear in North Carolina on Tuesday

Ivanka Trump, a senior adviser to her father, President Donald Trump, will speak at an event aimed at employment for military spouses at Camp Lejeune on Tuesday.
Ivanka Trump, the president’s eldest daughter, and Kellyanne Conway, a senior counselor to the president, will appear on the “National Focus on Military Spouse Careers” panel at 12:45 p.m.
The event — entitled “Keeping a Career on the Move” — is sponsored by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring Our Heroes and the Military Officers Association of America. Trump and Conway will appear at the final panel of the event, which begins with registration at 8:30 a.m.
Other panels include “Real Spouses, Real Stories,” “Networking Your Way to Employment” and “LinkedIn Best Practices for Military Spouses.”
The event is free and open to all spouses of active duty, National Guard, retirees, veterans and surviving military spouses. Service members and veterans are allowed to attend the event at Marston Pavilion at Camp Lejeune.
Trump and Conway were two of the highest-profile women surrogates for President Trump throughout his campaign.
When Ivanka Trump took an official position in the White House in March, her attorney said she “is intending to spend some time on initiatives that she cares about, particularly with regard to women in the workplace.” Conway’s portfolio includes veterans issues.
