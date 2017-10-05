NC congressional Republicans willing to look at banning ‘bump stocks’ after Las Vegas

More Videos 1:54 Senate leader Phil Berger discusses jail deaths Pause 2:50 Coach K on college basketball: 'We are not running this the way a billion-dollar industry should be run' 1:07 Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a 'female talk about routes' 3:25 'Bump stock:' Watch a demonstration and learn how the gun device works 2:25 Community Voices forum focuses on risks and solutions of sea level rise 1:07 Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a "female talk about routes" 1:53 Fight continues over NC redistricting maps 1:20 Public invited to state crime lab 3:05 A Chef’s Life Season 5 Trailer 0:33 Tropical Storm Nate bound for the U.S. coast Video Link copy Embed Code copy

'Bump stock:' Watch a demonstration and learn how the gun device works The deadly Las Vegas shooting brought to light the use of a device called a "bump stock,” which allows a semi-automatic rifle to mimic a fully automatic ones. Critics say that the device disregards current federal restrictions on automatic guns, but a gun store owner in Texas disagrees. The deadly Las Vegas shooting brought to light the use of a device called a "bump stock,” which allows a semi-automatic rifle to mimic a fully automatic ones. Critics say that the device disregards current federal restrictions on automatic guns, but a gun store owner in Texas disagrees. AP

