NC GOP giving away ‘tainted money’ after Wake embezzlement charges

More Videos 0:28 Can food stamps cover the costs of a healthy diet Pause 0:57 Former Wake official turns herself in on embezzlement charges 1:42 Linda Coleman on running for Lt. Governor in 2016 1:05 2017 Tar Heels of the Year: Ashley Christensen and Vivian Howard 1:47 CityWell Methodist Church announces fifth sanctuary protection in NC 1:27 Starfish takes a stroll on the NC Outer Banks 1:34 How UNC Rex is changing emergency mental health care 1:58 Struggling mom gets a generous Christmas gift from university student athletes 0:17 FCC votes to repeal net neutrality regulations 4:52 2017 Tar Heels of the Year: Eastern North Carolina’s star chef and author, Vivian Howard Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Former Wake official turns herself in on embezzlement charges Former Wake County register of deeds Laura Riddick turned herself in to law enforcement officers on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, the day after she was accused of embezzling more than $900,000 from the office she presided over for two decades. Riddick walked into the Wake County Detention Center at about 7:30 a.m. with her husband Matthew Eisley, a former journalist at The News & Observer. Former Wake County register of deeds Laura Riddick turned herself in to law enforcement officers on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, the day after she was accused of embezzling more than $900,000 from the office she presided over for two decades. Riddick walked into the Wake County Detention Center at about 7:30 a.m. with her husband Matthew Eisley, a former journalist at The News & Observer. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Former Wake County register of deeds Laura Riddick turned herself in to law enforcement officers on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, the day after she was accused of embezzling more than $900,000 from the office she presided over for two decades. Riddick walked into the Wake County Detention Center at about 7:30 a.m. with her husband Matthew Eisley, a former journalist at The News & Observer. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com