    Former Wake County register of deeds Laura Riddick turned herself in to law enforcement officers on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, the day after she was accused of embezzling more than $900,000 from the office she presided over for two decades.

Under the Dome

Your inside source on North Carolina politics and government

NC GOP giving away ‘tainted money’ after Wake embezzlement charges

By Paul A. Specht

aspecht@newsobserver.com

December 14, 2017 03:45 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Wake County government should check its mailboxes for some money from the North Carolina Republican Party.

The NCGOP says Laura Riddick, the former Wake County register of deeds, donated $383 to its organization over the last 14 years. On Thursday, the day after Riddick was charged with six counts of embezzlement, executive director Dallas Woodhouse announced in a tweet that the state Republican Party plans to send a check for that amount to Wake County.

He added that the state party hadn’t donated to Riddick’s campaigns over the years.

Riddick, a Republican, is one of four people charged with embezzling money from the deeds office in downtown Raleigh. About $2.3 million has gone missing over a nine-year period, and indictments allege she took $926,615 between August 2010 and January 2017. Riddick turned herself in to authorities on Wednesday.

After a grand jury handed up Riddick’s indictment on Tuesday, Woodhouse tweeted that “Many @WakeCountyGOP people worked to elect her and fully trusted her.”

Woodhouse’s tweet about giving away the money didn’t go over well with Wake commissioner John Burns, a Democrat.

“We’d prefer that the State @GOP focus less on stunts and more on adequately funding public education and behavioral healthcare throughout the state, including here in Wake County,” Burns tweeted back at Woodhouse.

Woodhouse responded: “Mr. Burns, I would prefer you do lots different, but this is about possibly returning tainted money to the taxpayers. Not you. Not the Commissioners. the taxpayers, but of course your record is one of little regard to taxpayers.”

The Wake County Republican Party, meanwhile, is considering doing something similar, said Charles Hellwig, chairman of the party. “We definitely don’t want dirty money,” Hellwig said.

The party is looking into how much money it received from Riddick and will likely make a formal decision when its board members meet in January, he said.

Paul A. Specht: 919-829-4870, @AndySpecht

