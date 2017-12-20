Hurricane Matthew recovery? State employee raises? Governor’s office says funds are short.

North Carolina could be short of what it needs when it comes time to write next year’s budget, the governor’s office is warning.
As of November the state is about $91 million behind its revenue targets for the year, said Charlie Perusse, the budget director for Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.
“This is definitely concerning to the governor,” Perusse said Wednesday at a press conference.
The reason for that: Cooper plans to ask for increased spending when he comes out with his 2018-19 budget proposal in May. State lawmakers passed a budget last summer that will last until 2019, although they’ll make some tweaks next summer for the fiscal year that lasts from July 2018 to June 2019. Republicans control the legislature and can override Cooper’s vetoes.
Although the details of what Cooper will propose aren’t final yet, Perusse laid out some of the issues that might come up when Cooper and the legislature reveal their revised budgets this spring and summer. The legislature has approved a $23.6 billion budget for 2018, but Perusse said the state might need hundreds of millions more depending on what issues leaders want to tackle.
That might include an extra $300 million or so for spending that includes Hurricane Matthew recovery efforts, fighting the opioid epidemic, prison safety improvements, environmental projects and more.
Perusse also listed an extra $30 million to $40 million for pay raises for public school principals and veteran teachers – since the state’s 12,000 teachers with 25 or more years of experience got a smaller raise this past year than their less experienced coworkers.
Raises and cost-of-living pension increases for state employees and retirees will also likely be on the table. Perusse said every 1 percent for employee raises will cost the state $85 million, and every 1 percent COLA increase for retirees’ pensions will cost $50 million.
There are also cost increases that the state doesn’t have much choice in. For instance, he said, the federal government will require North Carolina to pay an extra $40 million next year to continue being eligible for Medicaid.
It’s unclear if North Carolina will be in as dire straits this summer as it appears now. During the 2017 budget negotiations, lawmakers were aided by an extra $580.5 million in revenue above what they had originally planned for. Republican lawmakers gave credit to the economic effects of the tax cuts they had passed, and they went on to approve more cuts that take effect in 2019.
Perusse warned about the effect of those upcoming tax cuts, combined with an economic recovery from the Great Recession that hasn’t been as strong as past recoveries. Although North Carolina has the 10th largest economy in the country, Perusse said, average wages rank just 36th.
Perusse said the additional tax cuts come on top of other cuts to the personal and income tax rates – along with expansion of sales taxes – that Republicans have passed since 2013. Perusse said if none of those changes had gone into effect the state would’ve collected $3 billion more in taxes next year from people and businesses here.
