Hurricane Matthew recovery? State employee raises? Governor’s office says funds are short.

More Videos

Can food stamps cover the costs of a healthy diet 0:28

Can food stamps cover the costs of a healthy diet

Pause
NC Treasurer's pursuit of payments throws a retired state employee on disability 'into a crisis' 3:53

NC Treasurer's pursuit of payments throws a retired state employee on disability 'into a crisis'

Air travelers are greeted with warm hugs and Christmas music at RDU Airport 1:25

Air travelers are greeted with warm hugs and Christmas music at RDU Airport

NC State's Freeman: 'We just want to go out there and have fun' 1:26

NC State's Freeman: 'We just want to go out there and have fun'

Free lunch for needy diners 0:46

Free lunch for needy diners

Amazon Prime Now prepares for holiday procrastinators 1:55

Amazon Prime Now prepares for holiday procrastinators

NC State's Kirk makes a monstrous dunk 0:29

NC State's Kirk makes a monstrous dunk

Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia' 1:46

Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia'

'The opioid epidemic has taken lives and torn apart families all across North Carolina.' 1:16

'The opioid epidemic has taken lives and torn apart families all across North Carolina.'

Top 10 plays from basketball rivals Fike and Hunt in Farris & Farris tournament title 3:15

Top 10 plays from basketball rivals Fike and Hunt in Farris & Farris tournament title

  • Hurricane Matthew: The Aftermath

    Watch dramatic drone video capturing the aftermath of flooding from Hurricane Matthew and the impact on eastern North Carolina.

Watch dramatic drone video capturing the aftermath of flooding from Hurricane Matthew and the impact on eastern North Carolina. Nelson Aerial Productions
Watch dramatic drone video capturing the aftermath of flooding from Hurricane Matthew and the impact on eastern North Carolina. Nelson Aerial Productions
Under the Dome

Under the Dome

Your inside source on North Carolina politics and government

Under the Dome

Hurricane Matthew recovery? State employee raises? Governor’s office says funds are short.

By Will Doran

wdoran@newsobserver.com

December 20, 2017 03:18 PM

UPDATED December 20, 2017 05:50 PM

RALEIGH

North Carolina could be short of what it needs when it comes time to write next year’s budget, the governor’s office is warning.

As of November the state is about $91 million behind its revenue targets for the year, said Charlie Perusse, the budget director for Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

“This is definitely concerning to the governor,” Perusse said Wednesday at a press conference.

The reason for that: Cooper plans to ask for increased spending when he comes out with his 2018-19 budget proposal in May. State lawmakers passed a budget last summer that will last until 2019, although they’ll make some tweaks next summer for the fiscal year that lasts from July 2018 to June 2019. Republicans control the legislature and can override Cooper’s vetoes.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Although the details of what Cooper will propose aren’t final yet, Perusse laid out some of the issues that might come up when Cooper and the legislature reveal their revised budgets this spring and summer. The legislature has approved a $23.6 billion budget for 2018, but Perusse said the state might need hundreds of millions more depending on what issues leaders want to tackle.

That might include an extra $300 million or so for spending that includes Hurricane Matthew recovery efforts, fighting the opioid epidemic, prison safety improvements, environmental projects and more.

More Videos

Can food stamps cover the costs of a healthy diet 0:28

Can food stamps cover the costs of a healthy diet

Pause
NC Treasurer's pursuit of payments throws a retired state employee on disability 'into a crisis' 3:53

NC Treasurer's pursuit of payments throws a retired state employee on disability 'into a crisis'

Air travelers are greeted with warm hugs and Christmas music at RDU Airport 1:25

Air travelers are greeted with warm hugs and Christmas music at RDU Airport

NC State's Freeman: 'We just want to go out there and have fun' 1:26

NC State's Freeman: 'We just want to go out there and have fun'

Free lunch for needy diners 0:46

Free lunch for needy diners

Amazon Prime Now prepares for holiday procrastinators 1:55

Amazon Prime Now prepares for holiday procrastinators

NC State's Kirk makes a monstrous dunk 0:29

NC State's Kirk makes a monstrous dunk

Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia' 1:46

Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia'

'The opioid epidemic has taken lives and torn apart families all across North Carolina.' 1:16

'The opioid epidemic has taken lives and torn apart families all across North Carolina.'

Top 10 plays from basketball rivals Fike and Hunt in Farris & Farris tournament title 3:15

Top 10 plays from basketball rivals Fike and Hunt in Farris & Farris tournament title

  • Lack of affordable housing slows recovery from Hurricane Matthew in Robeson County

    Video: Months following Hurricane Matthew, Robeson County residents work to rebuild their lives. A single mother looks for affordable housing. A flood damage contractor renovates homes, and a hotel owner assesses the damage to his business.

Lack of affordable housing slows recovery from Hurricane Matthew in Robeson County

Video: Months following Hurricane Matthew, Robeson County residents work to rebuild their lives. A single mother looks for affordable housing. A flood damage contractor renovates homes, and a hotel owner assesses the damage to his business.

Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

Perusse also listed an extra $30 million to $40 million for pay raises for public school principals and veteran teachers – since the state’s 12,000 teachers with 25 or more years of experience got a smaller raise this past year than their less experienced coworkers.

Raises and cost-of-living pension increases for state employees and retirees will also likely be on the table. Perusse said every 1 percent for employee raises will cost the state $85 million, and every 1 percent COLA increase for retirees’ pensions will cost $50 million.

There are also cost increases that the state doesn’t have much choice in. For instance, he said, the federal government will require North Carolina to pay an extra $40 million next year to continue being eligible for Medicaid.

It’s unclear if North Carolina will be in as dire straits this summer as it appears now. During the 2017 budget negotiations, lawmakers were aided by an extra $580.5 million in revenue above what they had originally planned for. Republican lawmakers gave credit to the economic effects of the tax cuts they had passed, and they went on to approve more cuts that take effect in 2019.

Perusse warned about the effect of those upcoming tax cuts, combined with an economic recovery from the Great Recession that hasn’t been as strong as past recoveries. Although North Carolina has the 10th largest economy in the country, Perusse said, average wages rank just 36th.

Perusse said the additional tax cuts come on top of other cuts to the personal and income tax rates – along with expansion of sales taxes – that Republicans have passed since 2013. Perusse said if none of those changes had gone into effect the state would’ve collected $3 billion more in taxes next year from people and businesses here.

Doran: 919-836-2858; Twitter: @will_doran

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Can food stamps cover the costs of a healthy diet 0:28

Can food stamps cover the costs of a healthy diet

Pause
NC Treasurer's pursuit of payments throws a retired state employee on disability 'into a crisis' 3:53

NC Treasurer's pursuit of payments throws a retired state employee on disability 'into a crisis'

Air travelers are greeted with warm hugs and Christmas music at RDU Airport 1:25

Air travelers are greeted with warm hugs and Christmas music at RDU Airport

NC State's Freeman: 'We just want to go out there and have fun' 1:26

NC State's Freeman: 'We just want to go out there and have fun'

Free lunch for needy diners 0:46

Free lunch for needy diners

Amazon Prime Now prepares for holiday procrastinators 1:55

Amazon Prime Now prepares for holiday procrastinators

NC State's Kirk makes a monstrous dunk 0:29

NC State's Kirk makes a monstrous dunk

Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia' 1:46

Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia'

'The opioid epidemic has taken lives and torn apart families all across North Carolina.' 1:16

'The opioid epidemic has taken lives and torn apart families all across North Carolina.'

Top 10 plays from basketball rivals Fike and Hunt in Farris & Farris tournament title 3:15

Top 10 plays from basketball rivals Fike and Hunt in Farris & Farris tournament title

  • Can food stamps cover the costs of a healthy diet

    Maya McDowell of Raleigh, mother of two, said food stamps purchased two to three weeks of food for her family.

Can food stamps cover the costs of a healthy diet

View More Video

Under the Dome logo

Under the Dome

Under the Dome is your inside source on North Carolina politics and government and has been a regular feature in The N&O since 1934. Check here for the latest on state and federal government, political advocacy and upcoming elections. This blog is maintained by the N&O politics staff.