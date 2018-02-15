NC Republican wants to arm teachers in response to Florida shooting

More Videos

Can food stamps cover the costs of a healthy diet 0:28

Can food stamps cover the costs of a healthy diet

Pause
Senate leader Phil Berger discusses jail deaths 1:54

Senate leader Phil Berger discusses jail deaths

NC NAACP president Rev. William Barber, others arrested on Capitol Hill for protesting healthcare bill 2:12

NC NAACP president Rev. William Barber, others arrested on Capitol Hill for protesting healthcare bill

Proposed ACA repeal could take medical care away from over 2,300 NC children 4:21

Proposed ACA repeal could take medical care away from over 2,300 NC children

Governor Cooper calls on legislators to help fight opioid addiction 2:11

Governor Cooper calls on legislators to help fight opioid addiction

Fact Check: The Senate Health Care Plan 1:57

Fact Check: The Senate Health Care Plan

Angry Governor Cooper blasts compromise budget 3:48

Angry Governor Cooper blasts compromise budget

NC state budget deal includes raises for state employees, teachers 3:45

NC state budget deal includes raises for state employees, teachers

NAACP activists threatened with arrest while delivering letter to House speaker’s office 1:49

NAACP activists threatened with arrest while delivering letter to House speaker’s office

NAACP's Barber wants General Assembly to stop making laws 2:11

NAACP's Barber wants General Assembly to stop making laws

Florida’s Broward County Sheriff’s Office confirmed at least 17 people were killed in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Wednesday, February 14. Police broke through door windows of classrooms to rescue and find students, as seen in these videos. The students were evacuated from the building, holding their arms in the air. The suspect Nikolas Cruz, 19, a former student at the school, was detained by police. Ericka Duval via Storyful
Florida’s Broward County Sheriff’s Office confirmed at least 17 people were killed in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Wednesday, February 14. Police broke through door windows of classrooms to rescue and find students, as seen in these videos. The students were evacuated from the building, holding their arms in the air. The suspect Nikolas Cruz, 19, a former student at the school, was detained by police. Ericka Duval via Storyful
Under the Dome

Under the Dome

Your inside source on North Carolina politics and government

Under the Dome

NC Republican wants to arm teachers in response to Florida shooting

By Colin Campbell And Paul A. Specht

ccampbell@ncinsider.com

aspecht@newsobserver.com

February 15, 2018 01:53 PM

RALEIGH

A North Carolina lawmaker says letting teachers bring guns to school would help save lives in situations like the school shooting that occurred in Florida on Wednesday – and a legislative committee wants to hear more about the idea.

A 19-year-old is charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder following a shooting rampage with an AR-15 rifle that left 17 dead at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Read More

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

On Thursday morning, Republican state Rep. Larry Pittman of Cabarrus County near Charlotte told other lawmakers that he recently met with a police officer who wants to talk with lawmakers about training school personnel and allowing them to carry guns on campus.

“We have to get over this useless hysteria about guns and allow school personnel to have a chance to defend their lives and those of their students,” Pittman said during a meeting of the Joint Legislative Emergency Management Oversight Committee. Republican state Rep. Michael Speciale of Craven County also met with the police officer, Pittman said.

Pittman referenced the Florida school shooting and said “many lives could have been saved that were lost before the police got there. ... I believe government officials are accountable for the number of deaths and injuries being as high as they are in these incidents.”

More Videos

Can food stamps cover the costs of a healthy diet 0:28

Can food stamps cover the costs of a healthy diet

Pause
Senate leader Phil Berger discusses jail deaths 1:54

Senate leader Phil Berger discusses jail deaths

NC NAACP president Rev. William Barber, others arrested on Capitol Hill for protesting healthcare bill 2:12

NC NAACP president Rev. William Barber, others arrested on Capitol Hill for protesting healthcare bill

Proposed ACA repeal could take medical care away from over 2,300 NC children 4:21

Proposed ACA repeal could take medical care away from over 2,300 NC children

Governor Cooper calls on legislators to help fight opioid addiction 2:11

Governor Cooper calls on legislators to help fight opioid addiction

Fact Check: The Senate Health Care Plan 1:57

Fact Check: The Senate Health Care Plan

Angry Governor Cooper blasts compromise budget 3:48

Angry Governor Cooper blasts compromise budget

NC state budget deal includes raises for state employees, teachers 3:45

NC state budget deal includes raises for state employees, teachers

NAACP activists threatened with arrest while delivering letter to House speaker’s office 1:49

NAACP activists threatened with arrest while delivering letter to House speaker’s office

NAACP's Barber wants General Assembly to stop making laws 2:11

NAACP's Barber wants General Assembly to stop making laws

House Speaker Tim Moore announced Tuesday that he’s forming a new school safety committee that will be charged with developing recommendations for how to improve safety in the state’s schools. During a press conference Tuesday in Shelby, Moore said that the committee will look at a myriad of issues, with arming teachers as a possibility after getting feedback from school districts and law enforcement. WBTV

Pittman says he’s brought up the topic before but “my proposal was sneered at in a very dismissive manner.”

In a Facebook comment on another user’s post, Pittman speculated the Florida shooter was part of a conspiracy to “push for gun control so they can more easily take over the country.”

That user’s post later was deleted. Some people online had circulated this photo of a man who is not the suspected shooter, according to Snopes.

Related stories from Raleigh News & Observer

TopScreenshot
This man has no resemblance to the suspected Florida school shooter, according to Snopes.
Screen shot from Facebook

Pittman’s full comment: “Not surprising to see the people depicted on his T-shirt. So many of these shooters turn out to be communist democrats, that I suspect they are doing these things to push for gun control so they can more easily take over the country.”

IMG_20180215_200329
NC Rep. Larry Pittman’s comments on a later-deleted Facebook post.
Screenshot from Facebook

The lawmaker has made controversial comments in the past. Last year, he compared President Abraham Lincoln to Adolf Hitler. Thursday’s remarks, too, immediately drew criticism.

“He is correct. Government officials should be accountable. Government officials who share his ridiculous, blood thirsty, comic book view of the world,” Wake County Commissioner John Burns, a Democrat, tweeted. “He should have resigned a long time ago and stopped embarrassing his party and our state.”

On Thursday, though, committee co-chairman Ron Rabin, a Republican state senator from Harnett County, said he’d like to hear from the police officer.

“We’ll hear it in the next session as far as I’m concerned,” Rabin said. The committee’s next meeting has not yet been scheduled.

More Videos

Can food stamps cover the costs of a healthy diet 0:28

Can food stamps cover the costs of a healthy diet

Pause
Senate leader Phil Berger discusses jail deaths 1:54

Senate leader Phil Berger discusses jail deaths

NC NAACP president Rev. William Barber, others arrested on Capitol Hill for protesting healthcare bill 2:12

NC NAACP president Rev. William Barber, others arrested on Capitol Hill for protesting healthcare bill

Proposed ACA repeal could take medical care away from over 2,300 NC children 4:21

Proposed ACA repeal could take medical care away from over 2,300 NC children

Governor Cooper calls on legislators to help fight opioid addiction 2:11

Governor Cooper calls on legislators to help fight opioid addiction

Fact Check: The Senate Health Care Plan 1:57

Fact Check: The Senate Health Care Plan

Angry Governor Cooper blasts compromise budget 3:48

Angry Governor Cooper blasts compromise budget

NC state budget deal includes raises for state employees, teachers 3:45

NC state budget deal includes raises for state employees, teachers

NAACP activists threatened with arrest while delivering letter to House speaker’s office 1:49

NAACP activists threatened with arrest while delivering letter to House speaker’s office

NAACP's Barber wants General Assembly to stop making laws 2:11

NAACP's Barber wants General Assembly to stop making laws

President Trump held a listening session with Florida high school shooting survivors and their parents on Feb. 21. Parents of Sandy Hook victims and Columbine also attended. The White House

Paul A. Specht: 919-829-4870, @AndySpecht

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Can food stamps cover the costs of a healthy diet 0:28

Can food stamps cover the costs of a healthy diet

Pause
Senate leader Phil Berger discusses jail deaths 1:54

Senate leader Phil Berger discusses jail deaths

NC NAACP president Rev. William Barber, others arrested on Capitol Hill for protesting healthcare bill 2:12

NC NAACP president Rev. William Barber, others arrested on Capitol Hill for protesting healthcare bill

Proposed ACA repeal could take medical care away from over 2,300 NC children 4:21

Proposed ACA repeal could take medical care away from over 2,300 NC children

Governor Cooper calls on legislators to help fight opioid addiction 2:11

Governor Cooper calls on legislators to help fight opioid addiction

Fact Check: The Senate Health Care Plan 1:57

Fact Check: The Senate Health Care Plan

Angry Governor Cooper blasts compromise budget 3:48

Angry Governor Cooper blasts compromise budget

NC state budget deal includes raises for state employees, teachers 3:45

NC state budget deal includes raises for state employees, teachers

NAACP activists threatened with arrest while delivering letter to House speaker’s office 1:49

NAACP activists threatened with arrest while delivering letter to House speaker’s office

NAACP's Barber wants General Assembly to stop making laws 2:11

NAACP's Barber wants General Assembly to stop making laws

Can food stamps cover the costs of a healthy diet

View More Video

Under the Dome logo

Under the Dome

Under the Dome is your inside source on North Carolina politics and government and has been a regular feature in The N&O since 1934. Check here for the latest on state and federal government, political advocacy and upcoming elections. This blog is maintained by the N&O politics staff.