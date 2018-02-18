What NC ‘political bull’ Mickey Michaux learned from Martin Luther King Jr.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:28 Can food stamps cover the costs of a healthy diet Pause 1:54 Senate leader Phil Berger discusses jail deaths 2:12 NC NAACP president Rev. William Barber, others arrested on Capitol Hill for protesting healthcare bill 4:21 Proposed ACA repeal could take medical care away from over 2,300 NC children 2:11 Governor Cooper calls on legislators to help fight opioid addiction 1:57 Fact Check: The Senate Health Care Plan 3:48 Angry Governor Cooper blasts compromise budget 3:45 NC state budget deal includes raises for state employees, teachers 1:49 NAACP activists threatened with arrest while delivering letter to House speaker’s office 2:11 NAACP's Barber wants General Assembly to stop making laws Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Durham Democrat Mickey Michaux reflects on North Carolina politics and the importance of HBCUs in NC. Michaux, the longest-serving member in the North Carolina House of Representatives, will retire at the end of his current term. Danielle Chemtob dchemtob@newsobserver.com

