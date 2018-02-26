This husband and wife want to join the legislature together

A married couple from Raleigh could be joining the state legislature together – if both are successful in beating different Democratic incumbents this year.
Republican Sandy Andrews filed to run for state Senate in the Wake County district currently represented by Sen. Dan Blue, the Senate minority leader. Blue hadn’t filed for re-election as of Friday afternoon, but an aide told the NC Insider that he plans to seek another term. According to her LinkedIn profile, Andrews is a media specialist in the marketing arm of McClatchy, which owns The News & Observer and the Insider.
Andrews is married to Ken Bagnal, a Republican who filed to run for the House seat held by Rep. Yvonne Holley, a Wake County Democrat. Bagnal works as an IT consultant, according to his LinkedIn page. North Carolina Republican Party executive director Dallas Woodhouse highlighted Bagnal and Andrews’ married status as a “fact of the day” on his Twitter account.
Both political parties are making a final push to recruit candidates before this week’s deadline for candidates to file. Rep. Graig Meyer, an Orange County Democrat, posted on Facebook Friday seeking candidates in the eight Republican-held House districts that he says still lack a Democratic challenger. And the state Republican Party has been recruiting candidates, even in districts that lean heavily to the left.
Colin Campbell: 919-829-4698, @RaleighReporter
