NC Democratic leaders call on Raleigh Democrat to resign over sexual harassment allegations

Gov. Roy Cooper and leaders of the Democratic Party in North Carolina are calling on a member of the state House to resign amid allegations of sexual harassment.
State Rep. Duane Hall, a Raleigh Democrat, is accused of inappropriate conduct by five people – some of them anonymous – in a story published Wednesday by NC Policy Watch, a news organization that is part of the liberal advocacy group the NC Justice Center. The Policy Watch sources described Hall making sexual innuendo and in some cases, sexual overtures, according to the report.
Hall has denied the allegations. He told Policy Watch that he believes “beyond a shadow of a doubt” that he’s never sexually harassed any women in his time as a state legislator.
“These allegations are disturbing, and I believe he should resign,” Cooper said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. “We must create a culture where harassment of any kind is unacceptable.”
His statement followed those of Wayne Goodwin, chairman of the N.C. Democratic Party, and state Rep. Darren Jackson, House minority leader.
“Sexual harassment is never acceptable – no matter the party or politics,” Goodwin said. “These are serious allegations and Representative Hall should step down. The North Carolina Democratic Party has no tolerance for sexual harassment and we continue to encourage women to speak out against inappropriate behavior of any kind.”
Jackson said Hall made “unacceptable mistakes in harassing women.”
“The allegations surrounding Representative Duane Hall are serious and the women involved deserve to be heard and supported,” Jackson said.
“He has made unacceptable mistakes in harassing women. Yesterday, I spoke with him and asked him to resign. I think it is right that he step back from public service, work to make amends, and learn from his past mistakes.”
Hall has said he was considering a run for lieutenant governor in 2020.
The window for candidates to file to run for a seat in the North Carolina General Assembly closed at noon Wednesday. Hall filed to run for re-election in District 11. If he doesn’t resign, he’ll face two women in the primary.
Democrats Heather Metour of Cary and Allison Dahle of Raleigh filed to run for Hall’s seat. Tyler Brooks and Shawn Hamilton, both of Cary, filed to run in the Republican primary. Travis Groo, a Libertarian from Cary, also filed to run for the seat.
Charles Hellwig, chairman of the Wake County Republican Party, called the Policy Watch report “shocking and repulsive” and said he echoes the Democratic Party’s call for Hall to step down.
“My heart goes out to all the women Rep. Hall may have sexually harassed over the years,” Hellwig said. He also called on Democratic candidates to return “every penny or donate that lecherous, tainted money to an appropriate women's charity.”
Democratic NC House candidate Terence Everitt canceled a fundraising event he was scheduled to have at Hall’s law office on Thursday.
“He should resign immediately,” Everitt said. “I believe these women and commend the bravery it took for them to come forward. It's upsetting that in 2018 women still have to fight to make sure they are treated with respect. No woman should ever feel unsafe or uncomfortable in her workplace.”
The Young Democrats of North Carolina organization released a statement saying they support the “Me Too” movement and that they “will not tolerate behavior from any leader that compromises our most deeply held values of dignity, fairness and justice.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Paul A. Specht: 919-829-4870, @AndySpecht
