Republicans Tillis and Graham join forces in effort to protect special counsel Mueller

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos Can food stamps cover the costs of a healthy diet Pause Senate leader Phil Berger discusses jail deaths NC NAACP president Rev. William Barber, others arrested on Capitol Hill for protesting healthcare bill Proposed ACA repeal could take medical care away from over 2,300 NC children Governor Cooper calls on legislators to help fight opioid addiction Fact Check: The Senate Health Care Plan Angry Governor Cooper blasts compromise budget NC state budget deal includes raises for state employees, teachers NAACP activists threatened with arrest while delivering letter to House speaker’s office NAACP's Barber wants General Assembly to stop making laws Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Robert Mueller is special counsel for the Department of Justice. He oversees the investigation into Russia's possible connections to the 2016 election and Trump campaign. Alexa Ard, Maureen Chowdhury, Patrick Gleason McClatchy

Robert Mueller is special counsel for the Department of Justice. He oversees the investigation into Russia's possible connections to the 2016 election and Trump campaign. Alexa Ard, Maureen Chowdhury, Patrick Gleason McClatchy