Mike Pence to hold fundraiser in NC for Republican congressman

WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence is coming to North Carolina.

Pence will headline a Greensboro fundraiser for Rep. Mark Walker on Friday, April 20. Walker, who is running for his third term in Congress, has quickly risen in prominence in the Republican ranks. The 48-year-old former Baptist minister chairs the Republican Study Committee, which has more than 150 members.

Walker said he developed a relationship with Pence during negotiations to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

“We developed a pretty good relationship, so he said if there’s anytime I can come to Greensboro. I said absolutely. We worked out the dates. He’ll be there with us and we’re expecting a very nice large event,” Walker said.

The event will be for ticket holders only and not open to the public.

Pence has been hitting the road to stump for GOP House candidates as Republicans try to keep their majority.

Walker reported more than $370,000 cash on hand at the end of 2017. First-quarter fundraising numbers will be released next week.

Walker does not face a Republican challenger in the May 8 primary. Ryan Watts and Gerald Wong are running for the Democratic nomination in the 6th District, which includes part of Guilford County and all of Alamance, Caswell, Chatham, Lee, Person, Randolph and Rockingham counties.