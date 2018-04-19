‘A kangaroo court’: Why Tillis has been traveling to Turkey to see an imprisoned pastor

U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina talks to the media outside the court in Aliaga, Izmir province, western Turkey, Monday, April 16, 2018, where the trial of jailed Andrew Brunson, who served as the pastor in Izmir, Turkey, was held. Brunson, 50, a pastor from North Carolina, was arrested in December 2016 for alleged links to both an outlawed Kurdish insurgent group and the network of the U.S.-based Muslim cleric who Turkey blames for masterminding a failed military coup that year. The court adjourned trial until May 7, 2018 and ruled that Brunson remain in custody until then. Lefteris Pitarakis AP