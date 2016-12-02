Trump ‘thank you’ tour coming to Fayetteville

President-elect Donald Trump will take his “thank you” tour to Fayetteville on Tuesday evening, bringing his traveling rally to the Crown Coliseum.
The event was originally scheduled for an unspecified location in Raleigh. Presidential inauguration committee member Louis DeJoy of Greensboro emailed Trump supporters on Friday informing them of the change in venue.
Trump has embarked on a tour of a number of states, beginning Thursday night in Ohio, where the event took on the familiar tones of his many campaign rallies.
He made numerous visits to North Carolina this year, as did his opponent, Hillary Clinton. Prior to a rally in June, Trump attended a fundraiser at the home of DeJoy and his wife, Dr. Aldona Wos, who was Gov. Pat McCrory’s first secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
A fundraising event will precede Tuesday’s rally.
“I hope you all were able to see President-elect Trump at the Ohio “Thank you” Tour Rally last night,” DeJoy wrote in the email. “This is what we have planned for North Carolina next Tuesday.”
