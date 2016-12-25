In recent special session, legislators considered but rejected a special perk for McCrory

11:06 Cooper on HB2: 'Today, the legislature had the chance to do the right thing for NC and they failed' Pause

3:06 What the heck is going on in the NC Legislature?

9:31 Berger frustrated after failure to repeal HB2

3:20 NC GOP wants Durham vote recount

4:40 Sharp words fly between NC senators during HB2 debate

3:34 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

1:42 Berger downplays talk of expanding NC Supreme Court

4:07 Democrats oppose second special session of General Assembly

2:41 Berger unclear on topics of second special session for Legislature