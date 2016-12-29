Ronald Reagan portrait defaced during break-in reported at Goldsboro GOP office

Someone drew graffiti on a portrait of former President Ronald Reagan during a break-in reported this week at the Wayne County Republican Party headquarters in Goldsboro.
According to The Goldsboro News-Argus, someone kicked in a door to the downtown Goldsboro building and defaced an image of Reagan sporting a cowboy hat, which was part of a wall mural that also includes the North Carolina flag, elephants and an image of the World Trade Center burning on Sept. 11, 2001.
Local Republican Party officials told the newspaper that nothing appeared to have been stolen, and nothing other than the Reagan portrait appeared to be damaged.
Several Republican Party offices around North Carolina have been damaged this year. In October, someone firebombed the Orange County Republican headquarters in Hillsborough. Banners celebrating Donald Trump’s victory were slashed at the N.C. Republican Party’s headquarters in the days after the election. And the Alamance County Republican Party’s building was defaced with profane graffiti shortly before Election Day.
NC GOP executive director Dallas Woodhouse issued a statement Thursday evening condemning the incidents.
“These are not acts of speech, they are acts of destruction and violence,” Woodhouse said. “Nothing good can possibly come from these events and they must be condemned. We continue to urge our local offices across the state to be in contact with local law enforcement to assist with protection of NC GOP volunteers and property.”
