Cooper begins filling Cabinet positions

11:06 Cooper on HB2: 'Today, the legislature had the chance to do the right thing for NC and they failed' Pause

4:15 Cooper sworn in as governor minutes after midnight

3:06 What the heck is going on in the NC Legislature?

2:01 Day of tension as special session closes

14:48 McCrory reflects on his term as North Carolina's governor

4:16 Cooper tells GOP legislators to "Go home"

4:39 Exclusive interview with Roy Cooper on HB2

13:19 Roy Cooper thanks supporters at victory rally

1:06 Roy Cooper declares victory in video released Nov. 22