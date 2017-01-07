Gov. Roy Cooper urges consensus on some issues

Gov. Roy Cooper in his inaugural address Saturday urged consensus on issues such as education and health care, while promising to fight laws that make anyone “less in the eyes of their fellow citizens.”
“I will stand up for you if the legislature cannot or will not,” he said.
Cooper referred specifically to HB2, a law that passed with overwhelming support in the Republican-led legislature last year that limits LGBT protections. An attempt a few weeks ago to repeal the law failed.
Cooper spoke at the Executive Mansion, about two hours after he delivered an update on the winter storm that has North Carolina in a state of emergency.
The forecast for snow, sleet and below-freezing temperatures forced the cancellation and rescheduling of many of this weekend’s inaugural events. Cooper spoke into a television camera, not the thousands expected to attend the ceremony in downtown Raleigh. The inaugural parade was canceled and the ball rescheduled from Saturday night to Friday night.
Cooper is a former state senator and was state Attorney General for 16 years before he narrowly defeated one-term Republican Pat McCrory to win the governorship. McCrory challenged ballots in dozens of counties, and did not concede the race until a month after Election Day.
The weeks since his victory have kept him at loggerheads with legislative leaders. Cooper blamed legislative leaders, and Senate leader Phil Berger blamed Cooper, for failed attempt to repeal HB2.. Shortly after Cooper won, the legislature passed laws stripping of some of his power. Copper is suing over changes the legislature made to the State Board of Elections. Last week, Cooper said he would try to expand Medicaid, adding hundreds of thousands people to the government health insurance plan. Republican legislators decried the move, saying Cooper is breaking the law and violating the state constitution.
