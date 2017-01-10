Cooper expands lawsuit over power struggle with legislature

1:42 Berger downplays talk of expanding NC Supreme Court Pause

4:07 Democrats oppose second special session of General Assembly

3:27 Legislators call second special session – but unclear on topics to be addressed

2:41 Berger unclear on topics of second special session for Legislature

5:31 Avett Brothers perform 'No Hard Feelings' at Cooper's Inaugural Ball

1:38 Roy Cooper sworn in as Governor of North Carolina

3:42 Bills filed to limit Cooper's powers as governor

2:18 Governor Roy Cooper and First Lady share dance at Inaugural Ball

1:50 Gov Roy Cooper Inaugural Ball Speech "We know that North Carolina needs to be a place for everyone"