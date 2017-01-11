General Assembly celebrates ahead of battles with Cooper

3:31 New N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper makes two Cabinet post picks Pause

4:16 Cooper reacts to GOP efforts to limit his power

1:16 Food pantries expect more needy

3:42 Bills filed to limit Cooper's powers as governor

5:31 Avett Brothers perform 'No Hard Feelings' at Cooper's Inaugural Ball

1:38 Roy Cooper sworn in as Governor of North Carolina

2:18 Governor Roy Cooper and First Lady share dance at Inaugural Ball

1:50 Gov Roy Cooper Inaugural Ball Speech "We know that North Carolina needs to be a place for everyone"

0:45 North Carolina Inaugural Ball moments