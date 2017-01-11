General Assembly celebrates ahead of battles with Cooper

State legislators returned to Raleigh on Wednesday for a quick meeting that was part organizational and part ceremonial in advance of their clash with a new Democratic governor that looms ahead in this year’s legislative session.
Lawmakers were sworn in for new terms Wednesday as the new session began, but will take a legally required two-week break before considering legislation.
Late Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper expanded a lawsuit he had previously filed against Republican leaders of the General Assembly contending that laws passed in a special session just before he took office limiting his powers are unconstitutional.
Senate Leader Phil Berger, whose son swore him in and whose granddaughter sang the National Anthem, afterward was reluctant to talk about Cooper’s lawsuit on such a celebratory day.
“I’m keeping a smile on my face all day,” Berger said.
The Senate leader acknowledged the legislature’s relationship with the state’s governor will change now that Pat McCrory has failed to win re-election.
“We’re in a little bit different environment,” he said, adding that the GOP-controlled legislature faced a Democratic governor in 2011 when Bev Perdue was in office. “We will see what needs to be done.”
Berger said the legislature has the “appropriate tools” in its membership and “our constitutional responsibilities to make sure things work for the people of North Carolina, and we intend to do that.”
House Speaker Tim Moore told reporters he thinks lawmakers will be able to have a good relationship with Cooper. But he defended the legislature’s two special-session laws that limited the governor’s power.
“There’s always a healthy competition for influence among the branches,” he said. “I’ve always felt like the legislative branch, being closest to the people, is the one that ought to be moving the agenda for North Carolina more than perhaps some of the others.”
Staff writer Colin Campbell contributed
Craig Jarvis: 919-829-4576, @CraigJ_NandO
