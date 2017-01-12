Wake County misses deadlines in handling Medicaid applications, according to a state audit

4:15 Cooper sworn in as governor minutes after midnight Pause

9:15 House Speaker Moore: "There's always a healthy competition for influence among the branches (of government)"

4:40 Sharp words fly between NC senators during HB2 debate

1:09 Rep. Sgro: Senate bill 'doubling down on discrimination'

0:35 Charlotte senator to GOP 'This wasn’t the deal'

1:47 Transgender advocate frustrated by legislature's stance on HB2 repeal

1:33 Legislator calls 5th special session 'unconstitutional'

3:31 New N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper makes two Cabinet post picks

2:24 NC State's Gottfried after loss: "We got better tonight"