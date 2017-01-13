Cooper fills Cabinet jobs over DHHS, veterans agency

Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday named a high-ranking federal official to lead North Carolina’s largest state agency and a state lawmaker to oversee veterans and military issues.
The new Democratic governor’s choice for the secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services is Dr. Mandy Cohen, the chief operating officer and chief of staff for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Cohen has worked in other jobs at the Medicare and Medicaid agency, including a role working on implementation of President Barack Obama’s health-care law.
Cohen graduated from Cornell University, received a medical degree from Yale University and a master of public health degree from Harvard University, according to her biography on the federal agency’s website.
Cooper named Rep. Larry Hall, a Durham Democrat, as secretary of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.
Hall served two terms as leader of minority House Democrats before turning that role over to Rep. Darren Jackson last month. He is a lawyer who served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
Comments