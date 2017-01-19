HB2-like bathroom bill in Virginia dies a quick death in committee

1:46 State seedling nursery gets hurricane relief from special legislative session Pause

6:33 These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you

13:05 Gov. Cooper delivers Inaugural Address via video

2:06 In February a committee approved criteria for NC congressional maps they hoped might pass judicial muster

3:44 Gov. Cooper appoints cabinet secretaries to lead commerce, administration

2:00 NC legislature hears feedback on congressional maps

3:31 New N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper makes two Cabinet post picks

4:15 Roy Cooper sworn in as NC governor minutes after midnight

1:16 Food pantries expect more needy