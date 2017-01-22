Video shows McCrory followed by crowd in D.C. shouting “Shame!”

If a Facebook video was any indication, Pat McCrory did not receive a warm welcome during at least part of his trip to Washington, D.C. over the inaugural weekend.
The video was posted by Udai Basavaraj Friday at around 4 p.m. and is tagged at the Capital Hilton in D.C. The LGBTQ Nation website picked up the video on Saturday. By Sunday the video had more than 53,000 views, nearly 500 reactions, 300 shares and 100 comments on Basavaraj’s Facebook page.
In the more-than-three-minute video, McCrory, television personality and conservative pundit Lou Dobbs and three unidentified women are approached by people on the street who shout “Shame!” and call McCrory an “anti-gay bigot.” McCrory and his group try to avoid the group of people shouting, but are followed down an alley where they waited to be admitted to the building.
McCrory and North Carolina have been maligned on a national stage over House Bill 2, or “the bathroom bill” which McCrory signed into law after being passed by the Republican-majority General Assembly. The bill was criticized for nullifying local non-discrimination ordinances statewide, directing transgender people to use restrooms and locker rooms matching the gender on their birth certificate in government-owned buildings and initially revoking the right to sue in state court for discrimination.
McCrory and Dobbs can be seen smiling and talking briefly in the video, though it’s unclear what they said.
“We got you now!” one person said as McCrory waited for someone to let him into the building at the end of the alley.
None of the people shouting physically engaged with anyone in McCrory’s group in the video. Many of them are shown filming the incident on their cell phones.
Police eventually intervened and shooed the crowd away, though not before some of the protesters accused them of “protecting the homophobes.”
