Senator’s “Message to crazies @ Women’s March - If Brains were lard, you couldn’t grease a small skillet”

A North Carolina state senator and the state’s insurance commissioner took to social media Monday to criticize last weekend’s women’s marches but deleted their posts amid the backlash.
State Sen. Joyce Krawiec, a Republican from Kernersville and former vice chair of the state GOP, took to Twitter Monday night, suggesting that some of Saturday’s marchers were not very smart.
Her tweet: “Message to crazies @ Women’s March - If Brains were lard, you couldn’t grease a small skillet. You know who you are.”
The tweet has been deleted, but she explained more about what she meant to Winston-Salem television reporter Jarred Hill of WXII, who asked her to elaborate on Twitter. Krawiec said there were “way over the top scenes” during the event and that the protest was not respectful.
Krawiec, who represents Senate District 31, which includes Forsyth and Yadkin counties, has not responded to a request for further comment. She did post an apology on Twitter Tuesday morning, saying she was only speaking of “the DC protesters dressed inappropriately and spewing foul language. Disrespecting women. Not representing women.”
@JarredWXII there were some "way over the top scenes". Not all. But some. It was not a respectful protest.— Joyce Krawiec (@joycekrawiec) January 24, 2017
At least 17,000 women, men and children filled the streets of downtown Raleigh on Saturday, the day after Donald Trump was sworn in as the nation’s 45th president. That march was one of hundreds in cities throughout the country, showing solidarity with the Women’s March in Washington. The march in the nation’s capital attracted hundreds of thousands of women.
Newly elected North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey, a Republican, also caused a stir on Facebook on Monday after sharing a post that showed a street filled with marchers and said “In one day, Trump got more fat women out walking than Michelle Obama did in 8 years,” according to a report from television station WRAL.
Causey later apologized for the share, calling it a “momentary lapse in judgment” in a statement to WRAL. On Tuesday morning, Causey’s Facebook page could not be accessed.
