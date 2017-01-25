Democrats outnumbered but optimistic on session

0:40 Women’s rally in Raleigh draws thousands in solidarity with DC march Pause

1:55 DC official: Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000

3:33 Former Gov. McCrory chased down D.C. alley by people shouting 'Shame!'

3:07 Voices of the Women's March on Washington

2:48 Women’s rally and march in Raleigh draws thousands

2:18 Governor McCrory concedes race to Roy Cooper

4:15 Cooper sworn in as governor minutes after midnight

0:59 Gov. Cooper signs oath of office

2:42 Opponents of House Bill 2 protest in front of Governor's Mansion