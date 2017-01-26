Hurricane Matthew’s hardest-hit counties see new relief funds

Nearly $200 million in federal disaster relief has arrived to help recovery from Hurricane Matthew damage.
Most of that money — close to $159 million — will go to Robeson, Cumberland, Edgecombe and Wayne counties. The remaining $39 million will be used in the other 46 counties that have been designated as disaster areas.
Last week a $4.5 million federal grant was awarded the state to help disaster victims connect with trained case managers who will guide them through the bureaucracy of getting state and federal assistance. In December, the General Assembly authorized about $200 million in state funds, which is meant to help displaced people find housing, in addition to providing cleanup, repair small-business loans and aid for local government.
State lawmakers have said they intend to allocate more state money this year. The amount will depend on how much the federal government chips in.
The $200 million that was received this week is from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development block grant program.
The funding was announced Thursday by the governor’s office.
So far, more than 81,000 households have registered for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance, according to the governor’s office.
