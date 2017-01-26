Half of NC’s youngest voters skipped 2016 election, while seniors had record turnout

1:05 Versatile chef Andrea Reusing speaks about her latest venture, The Durham Pause

2:48 Women’s rally and march in Raleigh draws thousands

0:40 Women’s rally in Raleigh draws thousands in solidarity with DC march

1:55 DC official: Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000

3:33 Former Gov. McCrory chased down D.C. alley by people shouting 'Shame!'

0:39 Cooper pushes money for education over tax cuts

8:01 Seth Meyers takes some shots at NC political power grab

3:07 Voices of the Women's March on Washington

11:06 Cooper on HB2: 'Today, the legislature had the chance to do the right thing for NC and they failed'