Cooper’s Medicaid expansion plan stalled for several months

9:31 Berger frustrated after failure to repeal HB2 Pause

2:03 Duke's Jeff Capel cites play of State's Dennis Smith, Jr. as the Wolfpack upsets the Blue Devils 84-82.

3:34 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

4:40 Sharp words fly between NC senators during HB2 debate

0:40 Women’s rally in Raleigh draws thousands in solidarity with DC march

8:00 Raleigh Police release video on what to do during a traffic stop

2:48 Women’s rally and march in Raleigh draws thousands

3:31 New N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper makes two Cabinet post picks

0:39 Cooper pushes money for education over tax cuts