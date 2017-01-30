Michelle Rhee appearance in NC draws fire

0:40 Women’s rally in Raleigh draws thousands in solidarity with DC march Pause

2:48 Women’s rally and march in Raleigh draws thousands

3:33 Former Gov. McCrory chased down D.C. alley by people shouting 'Shame!'

3:07 Voices of the Women's March on Washington

3:08 Hurricane Matthew: The Aftermath

9:31 Berger frustrated after failure to repeal HB2

3:34 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

3:44 Gov. Cooper appoints cabinet secretaries to lead commerce, administration

8:00 Raleigh Police release video on what to do during a traffic stop