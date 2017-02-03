Fact check: Cooper says private school vouchers lack accountability

3:33 Former Gov. McCrory chased down D.C. alley by people shouting 'Shame!' Pause

3:27 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

4:57 HB2 repeal deal - What happened?

6:32 Gov. McCrory defends House Bill 2 in May statement

0:35 Charlotte senator to GOP 'This wasn’t the deal'

3:20 More than 1,000 demonstrators protest refugee and immigrant ban at RDU

6:33 These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you

2:48 Women’s rally and march in Raleigh draws thousands

3:44 Gov. Cooper appoints cabinet secretaries to lead commerce, administration