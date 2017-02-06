Cooper building diverse Cabinet

Gov. Roy Cooper has put in place what must be the most diverse Cabinet in North Carolina ever.
He still has two out of 10 appointments to make for Cabinet secretaries, and he is in a legal standoff over whether the state Senate has the authority to approve his nominations.
Even so, four of the Democratic governor’s picks are African-American (Machelle Sanders at the Department of Administration, Michael Regan at the Department of Environmental Quality, Erik Hooks at the Department of Public Safety, and Larry Hall at the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs). Women comprise 30 percent of the Cabinet so far.
Republican Gov. Pat McCrory’s Cabinet ranged from zero to 10 percent minorities during his four years in office. Twenty to 30 percent of his Cabinet secretaries were women.
Taking into account differing Cabinet structures over the years, Gov. Bev Perdue, a Democrat, had a Cabinet comprised of 25 to 30 percent minorities during her four years, and 20 percent women.
Minorities in Democrat Gov. Mike Easley’s Cabinet ranged from 20 to 30 percent over his eight years in office. Ten to 30 percent were women.
Minorities in Democratic Gov. Jim Hunt’s Cabinet ranged from 11 to 22 percent during his last two terms in office (he served four terms). His secretaries ranged from 30 to 33 percent women.
