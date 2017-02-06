NC Attorney General Stein joins other AGs in lawsuit against Trump immigration ban

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein has joined 16 other attorneys general across the U.S. in supporting a lawsuit opposing President Donald Trump’s immigration ban.
Stein and the 16 other attorneys general filed an amicus brief in support of Washington and Minnesota in the federal lawsuit against Trump’s executive order, according to a news release. The order barred immigrants, refugees and legal U.S. citizens from seven predominately Muslim nations.
“President Trump’s executive order undermines the core American value of religious tolerance, and it makes us less safe,” Stein said in a statement. “It signals to the world that America sees all Muslims as terrorists, strengthening ISIS’s propaganda and efforts to recruit terrorists.
“Not only is Trump doing immeasurable damage to our country’s standing, he’s doing it in a way that is unconstitutional. That is why I will join my colleagues in taking action.”
