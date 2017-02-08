Republicans invite DeVos to North Carolina for advice on expanding school choice

The state Republican Party is celebrating Betsy DeVos becoming U.S. Education secretary, and has sent a public invitation for her to visit the Tar Heel state.
DeVos has been the most controversial of President Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees so far. Opponents flooded U.S. senators’ offices with calls, and some North Carolina residents are demanding to know why U.S. Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr voted for her.
DeVos is a supporter of vouchers and charter schools, stances that Tillis praised in supporting her. Burr defended her record of philanthropy.
Detractors question her commitment to public education. She struggled to answer questions at times during her confirmation hearing.
The NC GOP praised DeVos in a press release for her commitment to school choice, and invited her to North Carolina to share ideas.
“As leaders in the school choice movement, we would be thrilled to host Secretary DeVos at the earliest possible time. We look forward to showing her North Carolina's success, and examine ways how we can expand school choice with a now willing federal government,” state GOP Chairman Robin Hayes said in a statement.
Vice President Mike Pence’s vote was needed to break a Senate tie, to get DeVos confirmed by a 51-50 vote.
