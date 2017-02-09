Pat McCrory takes a turn as TV pundit, will join ‘Meet The Press’ roundtable

Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory will have another turn in the national spotlight this Sunday.
McCrory, who hasn’t announced his next job after leaving office Dec. 31, is scheduled to appear on the roundtable segment on NBC’s “Meet The Press” with Chuck Todd, the network announced Thursday afternoon.
McCrory will be the only politician on a panel that includes mostly journalists discussing the week’s political news. The other guests are Greta Van Susteren of MSNBC, Katty Kay of BBC News and Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson.
So is McCrory’s next move to become a regular TV news pundit? We’ll tune in to find out. The segment airs on WRAL and other NBC affiliates on Sunday at 10 a.m.
