NAACP’s HKonJ and Moral March returns Saturday. Will it be the biggest ever?

3:15 Dallas Woodhouse calls on Gov. Cooper to find HB2 compromise Pause

2:00 UNC's Roy Williams on HB2: 'discriminatory', 'harmful', 'not right'

3:31 New N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper makes two Cabinet post picks

9:31 Berger frustrated after failure to repeal HB2

3:33 Former Gov. McCrory chased down D.C. alley by people shouting 'Shame!'

1:48 Cooper defends his opposition of Senate confirmation of his Cabinet appointees

6:02 GOP's Woodhouse on Raleigh protest against Trump's policies

3:48 Gov Roy Cooper introduces new DHHS and Military Secretaries

0:40 Duke's Cutcliffe on loss of NCAA events due to HB2