McCrory calls NC’s loss of NBA All-Star game over HB2 ‘selective hypocrisy’

Former N.C. Gov. Pat McCrory said the state’s loss of the NBA All-Star game over House Bill 2 is “selective hypocrisy” during an appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday.
At the end of the broadcast, Chuck Todd asked McCrory about House Bill 2.
“Governor, before I let you go, NBA All-Star weekend is not going to be in North Carolina next weekend, okay?” Todd said. “It does have to do with the bill you signed, HB2 hadn't been repealed yet. And I want to get, you and I have had a back and forth on this, do you now look back on it and wish you hadn't signed it?”
But McCrory was quick to point to another state with a similar law.
“No. But I'm very concerned about this Orwellian purging of cities and states,” he said. “The Super Bowl was just played in Houston, Texas where they have the exact same law as North Carolina. And yet there was no boycott of the Super Bowl.”
Todd said told McCrory that the NFL has said it may take the Super Bowl from Houston because of the Texas law.
But McCrory said the Super Bowl went on regardless.
“Well, they played it this week and had absolutely no problems in Houston, Texas,” he said. “The NCAA played in Houston, Texas last year. No problems whatsoever. So there's a little selective hypocrisy right now in our country on which issues we're going to boycott and which issues are we not going to boycott.”
For a full transcript of the show, go to nbcnews.to/2kl3lrG.
