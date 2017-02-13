NC Democratic Party elects diverse leadership team

3:15 Dallas Woodhouse calls on Gov. Cooper to find HB2 compromise Pause

3:33 Former Gov. McCrory chased down D.C. alley by people shouting 'Shame!'

6:32 Gov. McCrory defends House Bill 2 in May statement

3:34 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

1:08 Confrontation between Dallas Woodhouse and NAACP attorney at NC Legislature

0:53 Raw Video: Thousands gather at HKonJ march in Raleigh

3:31 New N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper makes two Cabinet post picks

2:00 UNC's Roy Williams on HB2: 'discriminatory', 'harmful', 'not right'

3:38 Under the Dome: First day of the legislative session