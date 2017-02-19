Can 2 fried chicken festivals coexist in North Carolina?

0:43 Runners strip down for Undie Run to benefit tumor research Pause

2:26 Hundreds pay tribute to Charles Shackleford in Kinston

1:54 Activists work to reopen the Pungo District Hospital and prevent demolition

2:17 A song for Belhaven’s hospital activists

7:09 NC State's Gottfried: 'It has been a tough couple of days'

12:36 Joe Giglio analyzes NC State's basketball coach situation

2:47 Notre Dame's Brey: 'I think it is a great job'

1:36 Gottfried: 'I am really proud of the accomplishments we had'

5:38 UNC's Roy Williams: 'My job is to try to win'