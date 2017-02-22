NC Republican files bill to establish life at conception

A North Carolina lawmaker filed a bill in the North Carolina House that would establish life at the moment of conception.
House Bill 163, also known as the “Right to Life at Conception Act,” would “implement equal protection for the right to life of each born and pre-born human person” and declare “the right to life is vested in each human being.”
Rep. Beverly G. Boswell, a Republican representing Dare, Hyde, Beaufort and Washington, was the sole sponsor of the bill.
The bill defines a human person or human being as “each member of the species homo sapiens at all stages of life, including the moment of fertilization or cloning or any other moment at which an individual member of the human species comes into being.”
The bill specifically would not: “require the prosecution of any woman for the death of her unborn child,” prohibit in-vitro fertilization or prohibit the use of birth control or other means of preventing human fertilization.
Calls and emails to Boswell were not immediately returned.
