Bipartisan HB2 repeal bill filed

Two Republicans and two Democrats have teamed up on a new bill that would repeal House Bill 2, prohibit cities and counties from regulating public bathroom access and would include a statewide anti-discrimination law that doesn’t mention sexual orientation or gender identity.
House Bill 186 was put together in closed-door negotiations between Republicans and Democrats on Wednesday that stretched into the evening.
Bill sponsors are Rep. Chuck McGrady, a Hendersonville Republican; Rep. Marvin Lucas, a Cumberland County Democrat; Rep. Ken Goodman, a Rockingham Democrat and Rep. Ted Davis, a Wilmington Republican.
It isn’t known yet whether there will be enough support among Republicans in the House and Senate.
Chris Sgro, executive director of Equality N.C., called the bill a “trainwreck.” His group has opposed anything less than a full repeal of HB2 without conditions.
Staff writer Colin Campbell contributed.
Craig Jarvis: 919-829-4576, @CraigJ_NandO
This story will be updated.
Comments