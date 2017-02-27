HB2 debate follows McCrory out of office

Former Gov. Pat McCrory’s immediate role after losing the November election seems to be as the go-to guy for national news media when it comes to discussing the transgender bathroom controversy.
On Monday morning, McCrory added to his recent interviews in a spot on National Public Radio. Introduced as “the politician who rose to national attention because of this issue,” McCrory said he had nothing to apologize for by standing up for the “common sense” measures behind House Bill 2, while the country debates whether the Civil Rights Act of 1964 should be rewritten.
He said he supports the Trump administration’s recent decision to revoke President Obama’s order that gave transgender students the right to use restrooms in public schools that correspond with their gender identity.
“I think we’re in a very, very uncharted situation, and we’re changing the very values that we’ve used in our schools for decades and decades,” McCrory said. “This is a major change in cultural norms.”
“What do we do about our prison systems?” McCrory said. “What do we do about our YMCAs? What do we do about our highway rest stops? And how do we define gender identity from a legal standpoint – or even the word ‘transgender’ or ‘transgender expression.’”
