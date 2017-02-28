HB2 repeal ideas slog through divided legislature

RALEIGH
The latest effort to repeal HB2 is slogging through a deeply divided North Carolina legislature, with Repbulicans, Democrats and advocates fighting a public relations battle in a string of news conferences in the Legislative Buildingi on Tuesday.
First up was a news conference by the two main groups pushing for a full repeal with no strings attached, Equality N.C., the Human Rights Campaign and Progress N.C. Action. The event included several business owners who said the economic losses from HB2 hit them personally, several Democratic lawmakers and the mother of a 17-year-old transgendered boy from Morrisville.
Sherri Seagroves of Mebane, who owns an executive recruiting firm, said she had placed a client in a senior-level position in Charlotte but the client decided not to move to North Carolina because of HB2, last year’s law that rolled back anti-discrimination protections for LGBT people and outlawed Charlotte’s attempt to allow people to use restrooms according to their gender identity.
Seagroves said her firm lost $38,000 that day.
“Stop trying to incite fear among North Carolinians about the transgender community,” she said, directing her remark to Republican legislators.
Justin Miller, a Raleigh entrepreneur who started two businesses — a food truck and an online wedding photos application with $12 million in capital investment and 24 hours — said customers have told him they no longer use his services because of HB2. Miller said he has resisted advise to move to another state, in hopes of fighting for repeal here.
