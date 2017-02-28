NC Senate bill has tougher penalties on immigration sanctuary cities – and universities – than House proposal

4:44 Senators Van Duyn and McKissick call for full repeal of HB2 Pause

1:34 NAACP rally calls on Price for town hall meeting

3:29 Mother of transgender child speaks out against HB2

1:41 Senate leader sees no 'true compromise' in Cooper's HB2 proposal

3:06 What the heck is going on in the NC Legislature?

11:06 Cooper on HB2: 'Today, the legislature had the chance to do the right thing for NC and they failed'

0:50 The White House says transgender policies best left to the states

2:06 In February a committee approved criteria for NC congressional maps they hoped might pass judicial muster

3:20 Cooper calls for both sides to tone down rhetoric on HB2 repeal