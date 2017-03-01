You could order alcoholic drinks on Sunday mornings under NC Senate bill

A bipartisan bill filed Wednesday in the N.C. Senate would change one of North Carolina’s best-known blue laws: The ban on alcohol sales before noon on Sundays.
Senate Bill 155 wouldn’t allow shoppers to buy beer and wine at grocery stores and other retail outlets on Sunday mornings.
But it would give restaurants more hours to serve alcoholic beverages over brunch: Rather than waiting until noon to start serving mimosas and other drinks, restaurants could begin serving at 10 a.m. if the bill passes – and if local counties and cities agree to allow the change within their boundaries.
The N.C. Restaurant & Lodging Association is supporting the proposal. “This ‘brunch bill’ will allow our North Carolina restaurants and hotels to meet their guest’s needs,” president and CEO Lynn Minges said Wednesday. “With 55 million visitors to our state every year, this bill will be good for tourism and hospitality. The local ‘opt in’ provision is a new approach. We believe a number of counties will want this new option for their citizens and guests.”
The bill is sponsored by Republican Sen. Rick Gunn of Burlington, Senate Minority Leader Dan Blue of Raleigh and Republican Sen. Kathy Harrington of Gastonia.
The other provisions of SB155 would loosen the regulations governing North Carolina’s growing craft distillery industry. Most notably, distilleries would be able to get a permit to offer free liquor tastings at special events such as street festivals, trade shows and agricultural festivals. Distillers could also offer tastings at ABC stores.
The bill is likely to face opposition from some conservative religious groups that typically lobby against any changes to the state’s alcohol laws.
