NC bill would require massage therapists to speak English

A bill filed in the N.C. Senate would require massage therapists to speak English.
Senate Bill 158 was filed by Republican Sen. Bill Cook. The bill would add “English proficiency” as a requirement for massage and bodywork therapist licensure.
The bill does not say whether or not therapists would be required to be proficient in both speaking and writing in English.
The line “The applicant demonstrates satisfactory proof of proficiency in the English language” would be added to a list of requirements for massage therapy licensure, according to the bill.
Calls and emails to Cook for comment were not returned.
Cook represents Beaufort, Camden, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Hyde, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties.
