NC House looks to take more appointment powers away from Gov. Roy Cooper

9:45 10 questions with UNC president Margaret Spellings Pause

4:29 Senate committee OKs appointment of Gov. Cooper’s Cabinet military official

1:30 Cooper calls out House GOP leadership on HB2 compromise

4:44 Senators Van Duyn and McKissick call for full repeal of HB2

1:21 Gov. Cooper presents his budget plan

1:12 Sen. Hise: 'We have reached a point that the executive branch is challenging the constitutional authority of the general assembly'

2:29 White House: Administration plans to take action on recreational marijuana

6:08 McGrady supports replacement bill for HB2

1:18 NC attorney general kicks off annual food drive competition