Judges question lawyers for Cooper, lawmakers

Attorneys for the governor and legislature have argued for much of Tuesday morning about power and how it should or should not be divided among the branches of government.
The issues before a three-judge panel are whether the General Assembly unconstitutionally grabbed power away from the governor’s office while the Republicans still had control of the executive branch to go with their large majorities in the legislature. Legislative leaders contend they acted within their constitutional authority when they passed laws making the changes in a December special session.
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper argues that legislators overstepped their authority when they revamped the state elections board and ethics commission, altering a longstanding process that gave the governor the power to appoint three members from his party to preside over elections as well as two members from the other party.
Cooper also questions the constitutionality of the law that gave the state Senate the power to decide whether the people the governor selects for 10 Cabinet positions are appointed to the posts.
Noah Huffstetler, an attorney for the lawmakers, told the judges he thought the legal arguments about separation of powers were perhaps the wrong lens through which to see the case. He argued that nowhere does the Constitution guarantee that the powers of the different branches are equal.
“This is a case about powerful people maneuvering for political advantage that masquerades as a separation of powers case,” Huffstetler said.
Jim Philips, an attorney representing Cooper, countered that the state Constitution draws distinct lines between the three branches of government.
“This comes down to one simple question,” Phillips said. “Does the separation of powers clause mean what it says? They say it doesn’t.”
The panel has asked the attorneys questions amid their arguments.
The hearing is expected to continue into the afternoon.
It was unclear whether the three judges would issue any rulings on Tuesday.
