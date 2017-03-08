Fantasy sports could be regulated under new NC House bill

2:56 Supporters and opponents hold HB2 rallies in Raleigh Pause

4:40 Berger: Because of court ruling, "We don't have ... an Ethics Commission or a Board of Elections"

3:20 Cooper calls for both sides to tone down rhetoric on HB2 repeal

0:40 Duke's Cutcliffe on loss of NCAA events due to HB2

1:31 NCAA president discusses impact of HB2 in North Carolina

7:44 Triangle residents speak out on NCAA HB2 decision

2:29 White House: Administration plans to take action on recreational marijuana

1:23 Roy Cooper: 'The courts keep striking down these laws passed by the legislature and signed by the Governor'

3:20 NC GOP wants Durham vote recount