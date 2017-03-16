Driving too slow in the left lane? You'd be fined under NC Senate bill

Tired of slowpokes hanging out in the left lane when you’re trying to pass? Three N.C. Senate Republicans share your frustrations and want to take action.
Senate Bill 303, filed Thursday, would issue a $200 fine to drivers caught driving below the speed limit or “impeding the flow of traffic” in the left lane of a highway – unless the driver is actively passing another car or preparing to turn left.
The bill defines “impeding the flow of traffic” as a situation when “the person knows or reasonably should know that he or she is being overtaken from the rear by a vehicle traveling at a higher rate of speed.” The fines would only apply to highways that are “controlled access or partially controlled access,” such as interstates and other freeways.
The proposal is sponsored by Republican Sens. Jeff Tarte of Mecklenburg County, Tom McInnis of Rockingham and Jim Davis of Macon County.
North Carolina already requires slower vehicles to keep right, but the law doesn’t spell out specific penalties. If the bill passes, the state would join at least five other states that have cracked down on poor form in passing lanes, according to PBS Newshour.
Proponents of the laws say the issue goes beyond making life easier for faster drivers. Slow drivers in the left lane can lead to road rage incidents, tailgating and drivers using other lanes to pass – all of which can lead to accidents.
Tarte could not immediately by reached Thursday afternoon.
