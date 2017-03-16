Cooper’s first veto: partisan judicial elections

RALEIGH
Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday vetoed his first bill, one that would restore partisan judicial elections.
Republican legislators said they were prepared to vote to override the new governor’s first veto.
The legislation, House Bill 100, would make District and Superior Court judicial candidates go through a party primary, and general election ballots would include the candidates’ party affiliations. Candidates who aren’t registered with a political party would need to go through a petition process to get their names on the ballot.
Cooper’s office released a statement from the governor:
“North Carolina wants its judges to be fair and impartial, and partisan politics has no place on the judges’ bench. We need less politics in the courtroom, not more. Judges make tough decisions on child abuse, divorce, property disputes, drunk driving, domestic violence and other issues that should be free from politics. This bill reverses that progress.
“We should let people elect judges based on their experience and ability to do the job, not which party they pick.
“I am also concerned that judges who have chosen to register as unaffiliated voters so as to avoid partisan politics now have a difficult path to getting on the ballot.”
The bill passed the House 74-43, and the Senate 32-15. The Republican-controlled legislature needs three-fifths of those present to override a veto.
