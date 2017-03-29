HB 2 opponents release countdown video

As the countdown to the NCAA’s decision on championship events through 2022 nears, the two main organizations opposed to House Bill 2 launched a digital campaign on Wednesday.
The spot features the final exciting moments of a basketball game interspersed with anti-HB 2 comments UNC coach Roy Williams and Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski made in recent news conferences.
“They want basketball in North Caroline,” the spot says. “Does your lawmaker?”
It calls for a repeal of the year-old law that restricts discrimination protections and prohibits people from using government-owned restrooms that match their gender identity rather than their sex at birth.
The video was released by the Human Rights Campaign and Equality N.C. Described as a full digital campaign, it will run through Thursday, the date the NCAA is supposed to decide.
On Tuesday night, the Republican leaders of the General Assembly said they had agreed in principle with a compromise floated by Gov. Roy Cooper. However, Cooper’s office said their differences have not been resolved.
